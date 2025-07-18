Transgender woman sues Princeton for 'humiliating' removal from track meet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A transgender woman has sued Princeton University claiming she was illegally removed shortly before her race in a school-hosted track meet in May due to her gender identity.

An attorney for Sadie Schreiner filed the complaint in New Jersey Superior Court on Tuesday, listing the school along with athletic director John Mack and director of track operations Kimberly Keenan-Kirkpatrick as defendants. The lawsuit also lists New York-based Leone Timing and Results Services as a defendant in its role of handling official timing for organized track and field events.

The lawsuit comes more than five months after the NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender athletes to limit competition in women's sports to athletes assigned female at birth. That change came a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports.

Schreiner, who had transitioned during high school, had previously run for Division III Rochester Institute of Technology but was set to compete as an athlete unattached to any school or club in the Larry Ellis Invitational. The complaint seeks unspecified damages for a “humiliating, dehumanizing and dignity-stripping ordeal” in front of family and friends.

The complaint cites New Jersey anti-discrimination law barring discrimination for being transgender, with schools considered areas of “public accommodation.”

“We stand by the allegations in the pleading,” Schreiner attorney Susie Cirilli told The Associated Press on Friday. “As stated in the complaint, the defendants' individual actions were intolerable in a civilized community and go beyond the possible bounds of decency.”

Princeton's media and athletics officials as well as Leone Timing did not return emails from the AP seeking comment.

According to the complaint, Schreiner originally signed up to run the 100- and 200-meter races before later declaring only for the 200 despite registering and qualifying for both races. The complaint says she learned 15 minutes before her race that her name had been removed from the official list of competitors, then raised the issue with Leone Timing officials before being directed to Mack and Keenan-Kirkpatrick.

During that exchange, the complaint states, Keenan-Kirkpatrick said, “I do not want to assume, but you are transgender.” Additionally, Keenan-Kirkpatrick “further suggested that she had tried to organize a separate segregated event just for Sadie so that she could run” while Schreiner provided a birth certificate and driver’s license recognizing her as a female, according to the complaint.

According to her Instagram page, Schreiner said she was “barred” from running in a February track event at Boston University as an unattached athlete following the Trump order and NCAA policy change.

The nationwide battle over transgender girls on girls' and women's sports teams has played out at both the state and federal levels as Republicans have leveraged the issue as a fight for athletic fairness. More than two dozen states have enacted laws barring transgender women and girls from participating in certain sports competitions. Some policies have been blocked in court.

