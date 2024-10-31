AP Photo: Garlands and treats for beloved dogs in Nepal’s annual Kukur Puja festival
Dogs across Nepal were honored during the annual festival of “Kukur Puja” on Thursday, with offerings of flower garlands, treats and vermillion marks on their heads.
In Nepal, the second day of Tihar — also known as Diwali — is Kukur Puja, dedicated to canines. Pet owners and others perform rituals to honor both pets and stray dogs.
At the Nepal police canine center in Kathmandu, handlers celebrated their service dogs.
At least eight dogs were lined up for the ritual, and they later demonstrated skills like jumping through fire rings and following commands such as standing on their hind legs and fetching.
“Today, we honor these dogs for their invaluable contributions, as they determinedly assist in keeping us safe, from detecting explosives to rescuing those in need during disaster events,” said Ram Narayan KC, Deputy Branch Chief of the Canine Division.
In Hindu-majority Nepal, dogs are believed to be messengers of Yamraj, the god of death, and worshiping them is said to please him.
The five-day Tihar festival begins with worshipping crows, followed by dogs and then cows, which are considered sacred in Nepal.
The remaining two days includes one honoring the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, and on the last day sisters gather to pray for their brothers’ well-being.