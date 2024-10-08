Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Five Russian climbers die in a fall on the world’s seventh-highest peak

Five Russian mountaineers who appeared to have fallen on the world’s seventh-highest peak have died

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 October 2024 08:48
Nepal Climbers Killed
Nepal Climbers Killed (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Five Russian mountaineers who appeared to have slipped and fallen on the world’s seventh-highest peak have died, an expedition organizer in Nepal said Tuesday.

The Russians were climbing 8,167-meters (26,788-foot) high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal's autumn climbing season.

The climbers had been reported missing since Sunday and a rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on Tuesday, said Pemba Jangbu Sherpa of the Kathmandu-based I AM Trekking and Expeditions.

No decision has been made about bringing the bodies down from the mountain, which would require extensive planning, manpower and equipment.

Two of the climbers had actually reached the summit. The remaining had returned without reached the top. Radio contact was lost between them and the team members at the base camp. .

The autumn climbing season, which is not as popular as the spring season, began last month. Mountains are less crowded and the permit fees are also lower.

Other details were not available.

