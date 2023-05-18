Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while seeking record

An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks has been rescued from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured

Via AP news wire
Thursday 18 May 2023 11:06

84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while seeking record

Show all 3

An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world's highest peaks was rescued Thursday from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured.

Spanish climber Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top.

He was flown from the mountain by a rescue helicopter and brought to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.

Sherpa guides and fellow climbers had helped him down the mountain to base camp after he was injured on Wednesday.

Soria had scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 8,000 meters (26,240 feet) including Mount Everest, which is the tallest of them all.

Recommended

Hundreds of climbers and their guides try to scale the highest peaks in Nepal during the popular spring mountaineering season when the weather conditions on the mountains are most favorable.

The season begins in March and ends in May after which the weather deteriorates, making it dangerous to remain on the mountain.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in