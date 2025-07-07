Hundreds greet Nepal's ex-king on his birthday as support for the ousted monarch grows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of supporters of Nepal's former king lined up outside his residence to greet him on his 74th birthday Monday as support for the ousted monarch grows in the Himalayan nation.

Gyanendra Shah, who makes very few public appearances, allowed his supporters inside his house for three hours.

Supporters lined up outside with flower garlands, bouquets, cards, gifts and various food items which are traditionally offered during special occasions in Nepalese culture.

“Bring king back to the throne and save the country. We love our king more than our lives,” chanted the loyalists, many wearing traditional attire.

Nepal abolished the monarchy and turned the nation into a republic in 2008, bringing in a president as the head of the state.

There has been growing demand in recent months for Shah to be reinstated as king and Hinduism to be brought back as a state religion. Royalist groups accuse the country’s major political parties of corruption and failed governance and say people are frustrated with politicians.

“People were looking for change and they removed the king hoping that it would be beneficial for the country, but that was very untrue and the political parties repeatedly betrayed people's trust,” said retired worker Kula Prasad Bhattarai, who stood in line for hours outside the king's residence.

“The politicians have damaged our nation," said Divesh Singh Hamal, another supporter. "We need to bring the king back or else our country will be finished.”

Gyanendra was a constitutional head of state without executive or political powers until 2005, when he seized absolute power. He disbanded the government and parliament, jailed politicians and journalists and cut off communications, declaring a state of emergency and using the army to rule the country.

Support for the ousted monarch has risen in recent months.

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding the restoration of the monarchy and the former king be made head of state demonstrated in May.

In March, at least two people died when another rally turned violent as supporters of the ex-king clashed with riot police.

Massive street protests in 2006 forced Gyanendra to give up his authoritarian rule, and two years later the parliament voted to abolish the monarchy.

Gyanendra, who left the royal palace to live as a commoner, has not commented on the calls for the restoration of the monarchy. Despite growing support, the former king has little chance of immediately returning to power.