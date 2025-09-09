Behind Nepal’s deadly protests over social media ban lies anger over corruption and nepotism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nepal’s government responded to escalating violent protests over a ban on popular social media platforms with deadly force. The public outrage over the ban and the deaths of 19 protesters on Monday led to the resignation of the prime minister and exposed deep discontent over corruption.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli also rolled backed the short-lived ban after protesters turned their anger on politicians by setting fire to homes of some of the country’s top leaders.

Led by mostly teenagers and young adults, the protests revealed a broader resentment in Nepal, where many people have increasingly become angry with the government over a range of issues, mostly to do with corruption and frustration over nepotism in the country’s politics.

“Protests over the social media ban were just a catalyst. Frustrations over how the country is being run have long been simmering under the surface. People are very angry and Nepal finds itself in a very precarious situation,” said Prateek Pradhan, editor of Baahrakhari, a Nepalese independent news website.

Discontent over social media ban and corruption

Demonstrations in Nepal have been called the protest of Gen Z, which generally refers to people born between 1995 and 2010. They were largely in response to the ban that went into effect last week and government’s larger attempt to regulate social media through a bill that requires platforms to register and submit to local oversight and regulations.

The bill, which has not yet been fully debated in parliament, has been widely criticized as a tool for censorship and punishing opponents who voice their protests online. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights.

At the same time, the protests were also a tipping point of a longstanding sentiment against politicians, their families and concerns over corruption.

In the weeks before the ban, a social media campaign — particularly on video-sharing platform TikTok — spotlighted the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children, highlighting disparities between Nepal’s rich and poor. Protesters criticized them of flaunting their luxury possessions in a country where the per capita income is $1,400 a year.

Widespread criticism over government’s failure to pursue some major corruption cases and create more economic opportunities for the youth also added to the anger. The youth unemployment rate in Nepal was 20% last year, according to the World Bank.

“All these issues have made the youth of Nepal dissatisfied. They saw no other option but to take to the streets,” said Pradhan.

Worst violence in decades

The unrest is the worst in decades in the Himalayan nation that is wedged between India and China. It is also far violent than the one in 2006, when an uprising forced Nepal’s former king to give up his authoritarian rule. At least 18 people were killed in the violence. Two years later the parliament voted to abolish the monarchy.

Over the years, many Nepalis have grown frustrated with the republic, saying it has failed to bring about political stability.

Earlier in March, two people were killed when supporters of Nepal's former king clashed with police during a rally in Kathmandu to demand the restoration of the monarchy.

Even though Oli resigned on Tuesday, it is unclear if the protesters would stop, as many of them have also been calling for the government to dissolve. Such a move could create further instability in Nepal, which has had 13 governments since 2008.

Protesters demand bigger change

The security forces’ violent response appears to have further exacerbated tensions. On Tuesday, protests spread to other parts of Nepal, including suburbs of Kathmandu.

Protester Nima Tendi Sherpa, 19, was shot in the arm by police on Monday. He said the protests began peacefully but turned violent when security forces started firing at the protesters who were trying to break the police barricades.

“I don’t have any harsh feelings toward the policemen. They were just doing their duty by following orders. But I am angry and enraged at the ones who gave those orders,” Sherpa said. “Now that the fire has already started, I believe it must continue until we achieve true freedom.”

Pradhan, the news editor, said the latest protests seem to have a larger purpose and are mirroring youth-led uprisings in neighboring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that toppled both the governments.

“It appears people are just done with how things have been going on. They want a change,” he said.

——

Saaliq reported from New Delhi.