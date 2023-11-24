AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 17 - Nov. 23, 2023
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 17 - Nov. 23, 2023Show all 18
NOVEMBER 17 - 23, 2023
From elections in the Netherlands, to the war in Gaza, to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/