AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 17 - Nov. 23, 2023

Via AP news wire
Friday 24 November 2023 02:39

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 17 - Nov. 23, 2023

NOVEMBER 17 - 23, 2023

From elections in the Netherlands, to the war in Gaza, to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

