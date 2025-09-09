Nevada settled lawsuit over man's prison death for $4.6 million, lawyer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nevada has agreed to pay $4.6 million to settle a lawsuit that accused prison guards of beating up a man and leaving him to die in 2023, a lawyer said Tuesday.

The medical examiner said Christian Walker's death at High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas was natural and caused by heart problems. But the autopsy report showed that he had head trauma and other injuries to his torso, neck and extremities.

Walker, 44, was beaten twice within a short period after being transferred from another prison, the first time after a dispute about his personal possessions, said James Urrutia, an attorney for his family.

“There is absolutely no evidence that (Walker) had any heart disease, no issues at all with his heart,” Urrutia told The Associated Press.

An email and phone message seeking comment about the settlement were not immediately returned by the Department of Corrections.

Urrutia said he settled with the state before a trial because Walker's family was satisfied that the litigation revealed details about what happened. Clark County remains a defendant in the case.

“My ego definitely doesn't feel like it's a big enough number,” he said of $4.6 million.

Walker had been in prison for more than 20 years. He was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for the death of his 17-year-old girlfriend in 1997.

Walker’s face was swollen and smeared with blood when he died in custody, according to the lawsuit and the autopsy report.

Prison staff said Walker had repeatedly ignored commands and showed aggression toward officers, leading them to restrain him with batons and their hands, according to the autopsy.

