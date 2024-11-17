Park regulars in New Delhi's Lodhi Garden say toxic pollution levels won't force them out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For many in New Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities, Lodhi Garden is an escape in the heart of India’s capital. Park regulars say they won’t let rising pollution levels deter them — even if they have to tweak their routine because of the smog.

The park is one of hundreds dotting the city. Those who love it say what makes it special is a combination of nature and other visitors — you’re never lonely even when you're alone.

For others, it’s the nostalgia for bygone times. Generations of the same family have walked the trail circling the park — a habit passed down, a habit that becomes tradition.

On any given day, retired bureaucrats walk in groups, discussing politics. Yoga practitioners meet for their dose of wellness and an aspiring marathon runner whizzes by. Young couples look for privacy behind trees while those more senior openly hold hands. On weekends, the park’s lawns spill over with picnickers.

But as a toxic blanket of smog engulfed the city this month and New Delhi’s air quality officially fell into the “severe” category, some of the park regulars shared how this has impacted their daily routine.

Old friends hashing out world problems

For over 20 years, Rajiv Sikri, 76, and Subodh Jain, 72, have been meeting in Lodhi Garden for a morning walk that kicks off their day.

“The pollution is worrying but how do you insulate yourself at home?” Sikri said. “We like to walk. One round or a little more than a round.”

They “chat and solve the world’s problems,” he jokes.

“What is the option,” Jain asks. “You can’t just sit at home and do nothing.”

Time to leave the city?

Rajiv Gupta, 54, and his wife, Manisha Gupta, 50, say they have considered moving out of New Delhi, home to more than 33 million people.

Regulars for 15 years, the couple says the park has lost some of its “magnetic power” because of the pollution — Rajiv says they've had scratchy throats and breathing problems.

“We come in the morning for fresh air and we are unable to get fresh air,” he said. "What’s the charm of coming to such a beautiful park then?”

For Manisha, “seeing people of all ages being so active ... encourages me to be like them.” But she worries about their children and doesn't know "how to keep them safe from the pollution.”

Tears in your eyes but hoping the trees will win

The park has been part of 60-year-old Bashir Ahmad Mir's daily two-hour run and exercise routine for the past 10 years. But the carpet seller who moved to New Delhi from Kashmir says the pollution is now affecting his eyes.

“I have to continuously clean my eyes," he said. "I know the pollution is bad for me but I have no choice. Where do I go?”

Vanita Pathak, 55, who has been coming for the past 20 years, says she is not giving up and hopes the trees can help “fight the pollution.”

“We keep hearing (the) advisory to stay indoors but I do not feel that coming here is harmful,” she said.

Many are worried, others not so much

Anita Gahtori says her in-laws stopped coming to the park since the start of the month, just after Diwali, the Hindu holiday when people traditionally shoot off fireworks and the city’s pollution levels spike.

“I will stop bringing my children," she now says, her 12-year-old daughter Sakshi by her side. "I worry for their health.”

Yoga teacher Ajay Chowdhary, 51, has been coming to the park every morning for more than 30 years — he says it's great for both his physical and mental wellbeing.

But on the days when the pollution is high, he tweaks his workout.

“We change the style of exercise," he said. "We do light exercises which do not involve deep breathing.”

A habit that grows on you

A white-haired man, walking his three dogs on a leash and wearing a facemask, said he's been a regular at Lodhi Garden for more than 50 years and that it's the "most wonderful place one can come to."

“The pollution is a bothersome thing,” said Ajay, giving only his first name without explaining his reasons. "But you see it’s a habit. So it grows on you.”

A boy at the park, Agastya Shankar Laul, said he didn't think his mother, Charu Shankar, was worried about the pollution.

“Mom has given up,” Charu quipped. “I used to worry about it seven years ago. And year after year it’s just been the same story.”

At home, her air purifiers run all the time and she makes her own remedies against the pollution. But what really upsets her are the people in power who have done so little.

“Of course I’m angry, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to be locked up,” she said.