India’s Supreme Court orders stray dogs released to New Delhi streets in modified ruling

Associated Press
Friday 22 August 2025 07:27 BST

India’s Supreme Court ordered the release of all stray dogs that were removed from New Delhi streets after sterilization and immunization.

The court’s ruling Friday modified its earlier judgment by ordering the dogs to be released to the same localities they were removed from. The order also calls for designated feeding spaces across the capital.

Animal lovers and activists filed an appeal against the Aug. 11 ruling ordering permanent relocation to shelters.

While many dogs roaming New Delhi’s streets are harmless, the court’s order aimed to control rising cases of biting, including incidents involving children. Some estimates based on hospital records suggest New Delhi sees nearly 2,000 dog bite episodes every day.

Rabies through dog bites is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is almost always fatal if left untreated.

The court’s judgment Friday ordered the dogs to be released to the same localities they were removed from and called for designated feeding spaces across the capital. The order does not apply to dogs infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Estimates put the number of stray dogs in New Delhi between 500,000 and 1 million.

