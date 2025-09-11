Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Son of billionaire Patriots owner Josh Kraft drops out of Boston mayor’s race against Michelle Wu

Son of billionaire Patriots owner Josh Kraft announced Thursday that he is dropping out Boston’s mayoral election, in which he was set to battle incumbent Michelle Wu in November

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 September 2025 00:35 BST

Josh Kraft, the son of the New England Patriots’ owner, announced Thursday he is dropping his bid to unseat Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, days after advancing to the November ballot.

He announced the move on WCVB-TV after Kraft and Wu bested two challengers to advance during a preliminary election Tuesday.

Despite spending millions of his own money on the race, Kraft struggled to find a message that would resonate with voters amid the popularity of Wu. She is Boston’s first female and Asian mayor and has been bolstered in part by her defense of the city against the Trump administration.

“I have determined that what is right for this city — during a time in America where we need to come closer together despite all our differences, instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart — is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, to drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way,” Kraft wrote to supporters.

