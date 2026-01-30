Patriots QB Drake Maye misses practice with illness, the latest hiccup to Super Bowl preparations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is dealing with an illness and did not practice on Friday, the latest wrinkle in the quarterback's preparations for the Super Bowl matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Maye sat out after he was not spotted during the limited period at the beginning of workouts that is open to reporters. It came a day after Maye was a limited participant in practice with a shoulder injury. Vrabel said both issues kept of him off the field Friday.

Maye was at the team facility, however, and able to participate in team meetings. The coach said Maye responded “favorable” after Thursday's practice in which he did some throwing and would have practiced Friday if not for the illness.

Vrabel reiterated that he isn't concerned about Maye's availability going forward.

“Nope. We've had a lot of guys over the last month or six weeks with illness," Vrabel said. “Again, trying to do what's best for the player and the team. And try to take care of guys (and) don't spread things. But we've worked with this here for the past six weeks.”

Friday was the team's final practice in Massachusetts before heading to Santa Clara, California, for the start of Super Bowl week.

Maye said Thursday that his focus was on being ready to go in time for the Super Bowl.

“I’m feeling good and looking forward to being ready to go," Maye said. "This is the game you dream of playing, so looking forward to getting out there and playing in the Super Bowl.”

