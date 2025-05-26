Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Photos: WWII bomber crash left 11 dead and 'non-recoverable.' Four are finally coming home

Heather Khalifa,Godofredo A. Vsquez
Monday 26 May 2025 06:44 BST

As the World War II bomber Heaven Can Wait was hit by enemy fire off the Pacific island of New Guinea on March 11, 1944, the co-pilot managed a final salute to flyers in an adjacent plane before crashing into the water.

All 11 men aboard were killed. Their remains, deep below the vast sea, were designated as non-recoverable.

Yet four crew members’ remains are beginning to return to their hometowns after a remarkable investigation by family members and a recovery mission involving elite Navy divers who descended 200 feet (61 meters) in a pressurized bell to reach the sea floor.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

