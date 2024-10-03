A moose was rescued from a swimming pool in New Hampshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call Thursday morning — a moose was trapped in a backyard swimming pool.

A video shot by police shows rescuers removing a pool covering after arriving at the home at about 8:45 a.m. to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.

After the cover was removed, the moose strolled out of the shallow end of the pool and headed to a wooded area next to the home.

Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement that no people or animals were harmed.

“I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,” Douidi said.