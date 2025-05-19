Former New Hampshire sheriff sentenced to prison on perjury charges, accused of taking county funds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New Hampshire sheriff who resigned after he was accused of stealing $19,000 in county funds was sentenced Monday to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison on perjury charges.

Prosecutors had asked for a seven-to-14-year sentence for Mark Brave.

His lawyer, Leif Becker, had asked that the judge accept a proposed sentence of no prison time “in mercy,” noting that Brave didn't have a prior criminal history and has accepted responsibility for his crimes.

Brave, 39, was elected as Strafford County sheriff in 2020. At the time, he was both the youngest sheriff and the first Black man to serve as a sheriff in the state.

He was arrested in 2023 and charged with eight felonies following an investigation into accusations that he misused county credit cards. Brave called the arrest a political attack, said he he did nothing wrong and would fight the charges.

Brave was accused of using a county credit card to pay for travel to fictitious business meetings with romantic partners and then lying about it to a grand jury. He went on administrative leave and resigned that December, saying he felt it was in the best interest of the county.

Brave pleaded guilty to four charges in February as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors: two counts of perjury, theft, and falsifying physical evidence.

The agreement called for suspended sentences on the theft and physical evdience charges provided he met conditions such as paying back the county and not seek employment as a law enforcement officer in any jurisdiction.

Brave said in court that he began making poor choices as his marriage was falling apart, The Boston Globe reported.

“I stand before you embarrassed and ashamed of my own conduct,” he said.

Attorney General John Formella said Brave's sentence shows a “clear and necessary principle” that no one is above the law.

“His repeated lies, misuse of taxpayer funds, and abuse of office were not just criminal — they were a profound betrayal of the public trust and the oath he took to serve with integrity,” Formella said in a statement.