Forest fire at New Jersey military base 80% contained after overnight rain

Heavy rain overnight has helped firefighters gain more control over a forest fire burning at a military bombing range in the New Jersey Pinelands

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 July 2024 16:31

Forest fire at New Jersey military base 80% contained after overnight rain

Heavy rain overnight helped firefighters gain more control over a forest fire burning at a military bombing range in southern New Jersey.

Fire officials said Wednesday that half an inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain fell overnight at the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range, a training facility for the New Jersey Air National Guard in the New Jersey Pinelands.

That helped firefighters bring the blaze to 80% containment, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

As of Wednesday, it had burned 1,167 acres (472 hectares), or just under 2 square miles (5.3 square kilometers).

No structures were threatened.

Fire crews remained on the scene Wednesday working to fully contain the blaze.

The bombing range was the site of a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles (67 square kilometers).

