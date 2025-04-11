Fire that swept through New Jersey neighborhood, killing 2 girls, apparently started in their home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire that raced through a southern New Jersey neighborhood, killing two young sisters and burning six homes, apparently started in a duplex where the girls' family lived, authorities said Friday.

The cause of the fire in Millville remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, city Fire Chief John Wettstein said.

The children's father was injured in the blaze, which took several hours to bring under control after first being reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Two houses had already been engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the blaze soon spread to a third. The heat was so intense that it melted part of a fire truck and a parked car.

Firefighters’ initial efforts were hampered because a nearby hydrant wasn’t working, Wettstein said. Crews had to run about 800 feet (about 240 meters) of hose to another hydrant and nearly that length to a third to combat the blaze, which burned for several hours before it was brought under control.

The bodies of the girls, ages 8 and 10, were found Thursday afternoon amid the rubble, city officials said. Their names have not been released. Their father was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His name also hasn't been released

About two dozen residents were displaced by the fire. One woman said she and her three young children safely escaped their burning home because the blaze awoke her boyfriend, who was able to get them to safety.

Millville is around 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Atlantic City.