Several New Jersey polling places receive threats similar to ones that disrupted voting last year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Law enforcement and election officials in New Jersey acted swiftly Tuesday to secure polling places following a series of bomb threats later determined to be unfounded.

Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, who also serves as the state's top election official, said the threats had been emailed to seven counties, including Passaic, a key swing county where the Department of Justice had sent election monitors.

“Law enforcement has determined that there are no credible threats at this time,” Way said. “We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and coordinate closely with state, local and federal partners to ensure a smooth and safe election.”

The threats came as the final day of voting began in the state's closely-watched race for governor and a year after a series of bomb threats disrupted voting during last year’s presidential election, mostly in battleground states. Bomb threat hoaxes also circulated in Springfield, Ohio, last year after Donald Trump during the campaign amplified false claims of Haitian immigrants there abducting and eating pets.

The threats Tuesday involved polling places in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. Some polling locations had already reopened to the public, he said, while voters at others were being directed to nearby polling locations to cast their ballot.

“Law enforcement officers have responded at each affected polling place, and they have worked swiftly to secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of every voter,” Platkin said.

The FBI's Newark office said it was aware of the reports and was assisting the state and local agencies.

Passaic County received three threats and redirected some affected voters to other locations early Tuesday, county spokesperson Lindsay Reed said in an email. One location, a school building, was cleared and voting had resumed.

Passaic is among six counties in two states where the DOJ announced last month it would send federal observers. The other five are in California, which is holding a special election asking voters to allow a redraw of the state's congressional map as a way to counter Republican redistricting urged by Trump.

The DOJ was responding to requests from the Republican parties in each state, both of which are under Democratic control. The department said its goal in deploying the monitors was “to ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law.”

___

Associated Press writer Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.