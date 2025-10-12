New Jersey declares state of emergency as nor'easter approaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nor'easter churned its way up the East Coast on Sunday, with New Jersey declaring a state of emergency and some airports posting delays and cancellations in advance of anticipated coastal flooding, and strong winds, as another storm system struck farther south with heavy rain.

“The greatest effects are going to be the coastal flooding potential, especially for areas from northeastern North Carolina northward to much of the New Jersey coast,” said meteorologist Bob Oravec with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Heavy rain also was forecast for southeast New England, the New York City area, and some has fallen in coastal sections of South Carolina, Oravec said.

All of New Jersey has been under a state of emergency since Saturday night. It's expected to last into Monday, authorizing the state's emergency services personnel to be activated as necessary.

Parts of the state are forecast to experience moderate to major coastal flooding, inland flash flooding, winds up to 60 mph (97 kph), up to 5 inches (about 13 centimeters) of rain and high surf, potentially causing beach erosion. Some volunteers were putting sandbags at beaches.

The National Weather Service placed New York City under a coastal flood warning and wind advisory through at least Monday afternoon. Coastal areas of suburban Long Island could see flooding, with up to 3 inches (about 8 centimeters) of rain and lashing winds expected, the weather service said.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph (48 kph) were already being recorded in the region on Sunday morning.

Some flight delays and cancellations were announced in airports from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

The storm was expected to move out by Monday night.