Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Videos show officers rushing gunman in New Mexico rampage that killed 3 women

Video recordings released by authorities in New Mexico show someone saying “kill me” on a home’s doorbell camera during this week’s rampage that killed three older women outside a church

Via AP news wire
Thursday 18 May 2023 21:46

Videos show officers rushing gunman in New Mexico rampage that killed 3 women

Show all 14

Video recordings released by police Thursday of this week’s deadly rampage in New Mexico show someone saying “kill me” on a home's doorbell camera and officers rushing toward the 18-year-old gunman before fatally shooting him outside a church.

Police have been probing for motivations behind the deadly attack by Beau Wilson on Monday, the day before he was due to graduate from high school, amid some indications from relatives of prior mental health issues.

Slain by the shooter were longtime Farmington residents Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita.

At least six other people were wounded, including two police officers who have been released from medical care as they recover.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in