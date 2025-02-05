Super Bowl secondary-ticket prices high but much less than last year's game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prices on the secondary-ticket market for Sunday's Super Bowl in New Orleans are much less than last year's big game and declining, but still high by historical standards.

The average price for the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game at TickPick was $6,552 as of Tuesday. If that amount holds, it would be that website's third highest for a Super Bowl.

Last year's game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers had an average price at that site of $9,136. The only other Super Bowl to attract a higher average price was four years ago when the amount was $7,046 for Chiefs' game against the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the crowd was limited to 25,000 fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lowest price for this year's game was just less than $4,000, which has declined about 30% since the matchup was set.

Gametime reports a similar trend, also noting last year's game had a minimum price of $8,764 shortly before kickoff.

“With last year’s Vegas hype and 49ers fan frenzy behind us, prices are seeing a natural market correction,” Gametime said in a statement. “Plus, with no major ‘pent-up’ demand from either fan base, tickets are looking better than ever.”

The lowest tickets prices at Vivid Seats and StubHub also were less than $4,000.

TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg said there were a number of reasons why ticket prices are notably lower than last year.

That game was the first in Las Vegas, creating even more fan interest than usual. The close proximity of Allegiant Stadium to the nation's eighth-busiest airport and Las Vegas Strip entertainment corrider that includes many of the world's largest hotels contributed to record prices.

Hotel capacity in New Orleans is more limited with about 26,000 rooms in the city center, and even home rentals are at a premium.

“If you try to go book a hotel right now, it's very challenging,” Goldberg said.

Another problem is the matchup.

This is the third Super Bowl in a row for the Chiefs and the second in three years for the Eagles.

“I think if the Bills won, you would've seen a very different dynamic here,” Goldberg said. "There's a part of that (Chiefs) fan base that can afford to go to the Super Bowl three times, but that's a very small (segment of the) fan base that could do that.

“Even the Eagles have a little bit of a fatigue from being at a Super Bowl two years ago. We're hearing directly from fans, ‘I went two years ago. I’m not sure I could pull this off.' Would they love to go? Sure, but the impracticality on it's a $10,000 trip for two becomes very limiting.”

Goldberg said he hasn't received feedback that the New Year's Day terrorist attack in which 14 people were killed by a motorist on Bourbon Street played a significant part in the price decline.

New Orleans is about to host its 11th Super Bowl, though first in 12 years.

But the been-there, done-that feel is another factor, Goldberg said, and one Las Vegas could eventually face as well at one point.

“By the time you do it a third time, the stadium won't be as new,” Goldberg said. “I do think it could lose some of its appeal.”

