New Orleans attacker fired at police before they shot and killed him, bodycam video shows
Newly released police bodycam video shows that the Islamic State group-inspired attacker who killed 14 people in a truck rampage on New Year’s Day fired at least one time from inside his truck before police fatally shot him
The Islamic State group-inspired attacker who killed 14 people in a truck rampage on New Year’s Day in New Orleans shot at police from inside his truck before officers fatally shot him, police bodycam footage released Friday shows.
The footage presented to news outlets by New Orleans Police shows Shamsud-Din Jabbar shooting from behind an airbag as several officers surround his truck after it crashed into a crowd of revelers on the city's famed Bourbon Street.
Three officers discharged weapons, police officials said at a news conference. Citing the ongoing investigation and pending litigation, they said they would not yet disclose how many shots Jabbar fired.
One of two officers standing next to the open door of Jabbar's truck has his gun raised, the bodycam of a third approaching officer shows. A muzzle flash is seen from inside the truck and a succession of shots rings out. Several officers run away and dive to the ground as Jabbar fires at them from close range.
The two officers next to the driver’s door both discharged their weapons, police said. A third officer in front of the truck and not visible in the video footage also discharged his weapon.