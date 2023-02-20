Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

1 dead, 4 wounded, after Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans

New Orleans police say one person has died and four are in stable condition after a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 February 2023 14:11

1 dead, 4 wounded, after Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans

Show all 6

One person has died and four are in stable condition after a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said Monday.

The New Orleans Police Department said one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the Sunday night shooting.

The department said in a statement that the victims were “3 males, and 2 females. One of the victims is a juvenile. All were taken to the hospital by EMS where one male victim was later pronounced deceased.” The four other victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting happened during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, WWL-TV reported.

Two guns were recovered, Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said.

Recommended

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in