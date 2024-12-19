New Orleans police arrest another suspect in parade mass shootings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Orleans police arrested a man suspected in one of the mass shootings that broke out within one hour of each other during a large parade on Nov. 17, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect and another person were arguing before the two began shooting at each other, injuring nine bystanders and Harris, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department. The man was detained last week.

The suspect, who had been on parole, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade.

Police say they also arrested a man shortly after the shooting as he attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle. He faces charges of theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Earlier this month, police arrested another man accused of gunning down an aspiring photographer and his uncle at the same parade about 45 minutes after the first shooting.

The parade, put on by the Nine Times Social Aid & Pleasure Club, was part of the beloved New Orleans tradition of “second-lines” in which crowds follow brass bands through the streets. These parades are an important part of the city's Black culture.

Additional arrests and charges are expected, police said.