Federal grand jury indicts New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell after long corruption probe
Cantrell’s lawyer, Eddie Castaing, confirmed to The Associated Press that an indictment was returned, and her name was read aloud by a federal magistrate judge as a defendant. The charges weren't immediately known.
The indictment is the culmination of a long-running federal investigation into Cantrell, the first female mayor in the City’s 300-year history.
Cantrell, who is term-limited, will leave office in January. The Democrat has clashed with City Council members during a turbulent second term and survived a recall effort in 2022.