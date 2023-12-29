Watch live: Confetti test held in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve
With Times Square’s New Year’s ball drop just two days away, organisers are busy nailing every last detail before the iconic New York celebration to ring in the new year takes place.
That includes making sure the confetti falls perfectly. The annual testi is part of the rehearsal of ensuring everything for the world-famous celebration is ready to go.
Officials have said the confetti is judged on its “air worthiness.”
“We’re making sure it works. We want to make sure the confetti is going to work on the 31st,” said Gary Winkler, VP of events for the Times Square Alliance. “We’re back to where we were pre-pandemic times. We’re looking for big crowds.
