New York City sends alerts telling residents to limit use of AC and washing machines amid heat wave

New York City issued emergency alerts to residents urging them to “immediately limit energy usage” during a heat wave and power outage warnings as temperatures approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The warning called on New Yorkers to “avoid use of energy-intensive appliances such a washers, dryers and microwaves” and to “limit unnecessary use of air conditioning.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio told residents on Wednesday to “turn off anything you don’t need to be on right now.”

“If you can wait until tomorrow to use certain appliances, wait. This is what we have to do,” he said during a press conference with emergency response officials.

Energy utility Con Edison also asked residents to conserve electricity on Wednesday, as the utility reported thousands of customers impacted by cuts after it reduced power voltage by 8 per cent in some neighborhoods. Hundreds of households and businesses were also impacted by outages.

There were more 90-degree weather days in June than any year within the last 30 years.

“This is a really big strain being placed on our electric system by this level of heat for this many days,” the mayor said.

