A man is stabbed to death at Brooklyn's Coney Island subway station

A man was stabbed to death in a New York City subway station overnight, police said Wednesday.

The 54-year-old man was found stabbed in the back at Brooklyn's Coney Island Stillwell Avenue station shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New York Police Department said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made.

The safety of the city's public transit system has been an issue throughout the mayoralty of Democrat Eric Adams, though city officials tout statistics showing fewer serious crimes in the subway system in 2024 than in the past several years.

The Coney Island station is where summertime beachgoers disembark for the boardwalk and attractions like the Cyclone roller coaster.