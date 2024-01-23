Jump to content

New York man convicted of murdering woman who wound up in his backcountry driveway after wrong turn

A man has been convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a young woman after the SUV she was riding in mistakenly drove up his rural driveway in upstate New York

Maysoon Khan
Tuesday 23 January 2024 21:48

A man was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday for fatally shooting a young woman when the SUV she was riding in mistakenly drove up his rural driveway in upstate New York.

A jury found Kevin Monahan, 66, guilty of second-degree murder for shooting 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis on a Saturday night last April after she and her friends pulled into his long, curving driveway near the Vermont border while they were trying to find another house.

The group’s caravan of two cars and a motorcycle began leaving once they realized their mistake. Authorities said Monahan came out to his porch and fired twice from his shotgun, with the second shot hitting Gillis in the neck as she sat in the front passenger seat of an SUV driven by her boyfriend.

During the trial, Monahan and his attorney maintained the shooting in the rural town of Hebron, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Albany was an accident involving a defective gun.

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

