A woman is killed and a man is injured when their upstate New York house explodes

A woman was killed and a man was injured when their upstate New York house exploded, authorities said.
The house exploded just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the town of Lincoln in Madison County.
Crews from several police and fire departments arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman trapped in debris, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for the county.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was airlifted to a hospital, she said. The man's condition wasn't immediately released.
A photo distributed by county officials shows little left from the house but its mailbox.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood planned a news conference later Thursday.