Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MLB All-Star Game viewers up 6% to 7.44 million after falling to record low last year

Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani, Jarren Duran and the rest of this year’s All-Stars drew 7,443,000 viewers on Fox, up 6% from the 2023 game but the second lowest for the event

Via AP news wire
Thursday 18 July 2024 00:22

MLB All-Star Game viewers up 6% to 7.44 million after falling to record low last year

Show all 2

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani, Jarren Duran and the rest of this year's All-Stars drew 7,443,000 viewers on Fox, up 6% from the 2023 game but the second lowest for the event.

The American League's 5-3 victory at Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night saw an increase from the 7,006,000 viewers for the National League’s 3-2 win last year at Seattle. The 2022 game in Los Angeles was watched by 7.51 million.

This year's game had a 3.8 rating and 12 share, down from a 3.9/12 last year. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program and the share is the percentage tuned to a program among those households with televisions on at the time.

An additional 116,000 viewers watched Spanish-language coverage on Fox Deportes, up 36% from 85,000 last year.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández, drew 5.45 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.11 million last year and 6.88 million in 2022. This year's derby was opposite the first night of the Republican National Convention.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in