Review: '30 Things I Love About Myself' a fulfilling journey

Nina Mistry has just turned 30 and she is not where she wants to be in life when Radhika Sanghani's book “30 Things I Love About Myself” opens

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 January 2022 15:24
Book Review - 30 Things I Love About Myself
"30 Things I Love About Myself" by Radhika Sanghani (Berkley Trade Paperback)

Nina Mistry has turned 30 and her life is not where she wants it to be. She recently broke up with her fiancé (much to the dismay of her mother, Rupa), is unfulfilled in her journalism career, where she spends her time writing more fluff than anything of substance, has grown apart from her best friend and has no choice but to move home to live with Rupa, who seems to specialize in being disappointed with her. Suddenly it's like Nina has regressed to being a moody teenager who lacks direction rather than an adult, living her own life.

When she stumbles upon a self-help book, it inspires Nina to spend the next year becoming her own biggest fan. In Radhika Sanghani's “30 Things I Love About Myself,” she will compile a list of 30 things she truly is proud about herself. The project isn't easy and there are setbacks, but readers will follow Nina on a journey to self-acceptance and confidence. Is she perfect at the end? No, but she loves herself. As Nina discovers what she wants out of life and what she doesn't, her growth sets off changes with Rupa (that ultimately helps their relationship) and other characters in the book, too.

“30 Things I Love About Myself” is a timely read at the beginning of the new year when resolutions are abundant. It also can be laugh out-loud funny.

