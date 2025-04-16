Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks two-month delay of May 5 trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorneys for hip-hop producer Sean “Diddy” Combs asked a federal judge in New York on Wednesday to delay his May 5 sex-trafficking trial by two months so they can better prepare a defense.

The lawyers said in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian that prosecutors have been slow to turn over some potential evidence for review, making it difficult to be ready in three weeks.

Prosecutors oppose the request, the lawyers said. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment.

Subramanian wrote in an order responding to the delayed-trial request that he will address the issue during a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Pending the conference, the judge wrote, both sides should proceed as if the early May trial remains in place.

Combs, 55, has been held without bail since his September arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple crimes that prosecutors say occurred over a two-decade period.

In their letter, defense lawyers cited a failure by prosecutors to turn over potential trial evidence in a timely matter, including materials relating to a superseding indictment returned by a grand jury earlier this month.

For instance, the lawyers wrote, prosecutors have said they will not meet a Wednesday deadline to turn over exhibits and a witness list.

Some evidence yet to be turned over includes materials related to a count in the indictment that carries a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence if a conviction is secured, the lawyers said.

As a result, they wrote: “We cannot, in good conscience, go to trial on the scheduled date.”

They added: “This is a problem that the government has created, yet it opposes our reasonable request.”

Prosecutors say Combs coerced and abused women for years as he used his “power and prestige” as a music star to enlist a network of associates and employees to help him while he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.