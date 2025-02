Congratulations, March 2 is your day: A free book giveaway honors Dr. Seuss' birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dr. Seuss has a present for you — as long as you were born on March 2.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which last year offered 10,000 free copies of “The Cat in the Hat” to babies born on March 2, will expand the offer this year to anyone with that birthday. Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Geisel, was born on that day in 1904. His books, such as “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Cat in the Hat,” remain popular decades after his 1991 death.

Those born on March 2 who register at SeussPledge.com can choose to have a personalized book sent to them or gift their free copy to children in underserved communities.

“The expansion of the Birthday Pledge allows us to bring Dr. Seuss books to many more readers because, ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go,’” said Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises in a statement.

Books donated for the pledge will be co-funded by Dr. Seuss’s longtime publishing partner, Random House Children’s Books. The interior of each book will include a personalized message that commemorates the recipient’s Seussian birthday and encourages them to read every day

Participants must submit their full name, email address, mailing address and phone number and upload proof of a March 2 birthdate.

The offer is on a first-come, first-served basis, capped at 20,000 copies. Entrants must be at least 18 and legal residents of the 50 states or Washington, D.C.