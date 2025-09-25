Chinese premier says US and his country need to 'work in the same direction'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese Premier Li Qiang told a group of American business executives Thursday that the U.S. and his country need “to work in the same direction” to further what he called “the most important bilateral partnership in the world.”

Li told the roughly 20 executives and others interested in U.S.-China relations that their insights were valuable, and “the actions that you take are crucial.”

Journalists were escorted from the room after Li's brief opening remarks at the event, hosted by two nonprofit groups, the U.S.-China Business Council and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

The latter said the closed-door discussion touched on economic, investment and trade issues and the potential for greater cooperation around shared concerns.

“It is essential to American interests that business leaders and policy experts have the opportunity to discuss key issues, address concerns and maintain working relationships with Chinese leaders,” committee president Stephen Orlins said in a statement.

Li was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly’ s annual meeting of world leaders, where he's leading China's delegation on behalf of President Xi Jinping. Li is due to deliver his country's main speech to the assembly on Friday.

The meeting comes at a delicate but dynamic time for relations between the world's two biggest economies. Trade, tariffs, TikTok's ownership, computer chips, minerals and more are in the mix of contentious points, not to mention a myriad of geopolitical, strategic and other issues.

“The China-U.S. relation is the most important bilateral partnership in the world,” Li told Thursday's business gathering. “Its steady development requires our two governments to work in the same direction.”

Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump had a lengthy phone call last week. Trump later said they plan to meet in person at an Asian regional summit next month in South Korea and that he plans to visit China next year.