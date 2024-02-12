Jump to content

One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station, police say

New York City police say one person has been killed and five others have been injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx

Via AP news wire
Monday 12 February 2024 23:29

One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station, police say

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the Monday evening commute, police said, adding they had no one immediately in custody.

The shooting occurred at 4:38 p.m. at a subway station in the Bronx, police said, adding a man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the five injuries as serious.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform at the station at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in that borough.

Police said no one was in custody immediately after the shooting.

