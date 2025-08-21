Death toll from Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York City rises to 6 and infections hit 111

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City officials have discovered a sixth death linked to a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Central Harlem, where more than 100 people have been diagnosed with the ailment, health authorities said Thursday.

The person died earlier this month outside of New York City. Their death was recently discovered during the city health department's ongoing investigation of the outbreak that began in late July, the agency said. The department reported a fifth death on Monday.

Officials said 111 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease as of Thursday, two more than on Wednesday. Seven people are hospitalized, two fewer than the previous day, the department said. Fourteen people had been hospitalized on Monday.

The bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease had been discovered in 12 cooling towers on 10 buildings, including a city-run hospital and sexual health clinic, health officials said. Remediation efforts have since been completed on all of the cooling towers.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by Legionella bacteria, which grow in warm water and spread through building water systems. The city’s outbreak has been linked to cooling towers, which use water and a fan to cool buildings.

People usually develop symptoms — a cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches and shortness of breath — between two days to two weeks after exposure to the bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City health officials say people who live or work in the area should contact a health care provider if they develop flu-like symptoms.