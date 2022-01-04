Pivotal songs and albums in the David Bowie catalog
Pivotal songs and albums from David Bowie’s rich and renowned catalog include “Space Oddity,” “Heroes” and “Let’s Dance.”
Albums:
— “Space Oddity” (1969)
— “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” (1972)
— “Diamond Dogs” (1974)
— “Young Americans” (1975)
— “ChangesOneBowie” (1976)
— “Heroes” (1977)
— “Let’s Dance” (1983)
— “Tonight” (1984)
— “Heathen” (2002)
— “The Next Day” (2013)
— “Blackstar” (2016)
Songs:
— “Space Oddity” (1969)
— “Changes” (1972)
— “Rebel Rebel” (1974)
— “Young Americans” (1975)
— “Fame” (1975)
— “Golden Years” (1975)
— “Suffragette City” (1976)
— “Heroes” (1977)
— “Fashion” (1980)
— “Under Pressure” (with Queen) (1981)
— “Let’s Dance” (1983)
— “China Girl” (1983)
— “Modern Love” (1983)
— “Blue Jean” (1984)
— “Where Are We Now?” (2013)
