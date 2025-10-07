Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
More
Best
TV

Gold futures rise above $4,000 per ounce for the first time

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 October 2025 14:22 BST
Gold Prices
Gold Prices (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gold futures rose above $4,000 per ounce for the first time as investors continue to seek a safe haven for their money with the U.S. government essentially shut down.

As of 9:10 a.m. ET, gold futures traded at $4,003 in New York. The going price for New York spot gold rose to $3,960.60 per troy ounce — the standard for measuring precious metals.

Gold sales can rise sharply when anxious investors seek secure investments for their money. Before Tuesday, the asset — and other metals, like silver — had seen wider gains over the last year, particularly with President Donald Trump ’s barrage of tariffs plunging much of the world into economic uncertainty.

