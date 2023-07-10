Watch live: New York Governor Kathy Hochul gives update as extreme flooding hits state
New York governor Kathy Hochul is about to provide an update on extreme flooding which has afflicted the state in recent days.
The US National Weather Service issued emergency flood warnings for Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties which are all located north of New York City.
Local and state police have moved to close roads because of the flash flooding.
Reports have emerged showing that more than one foot (30cm) of rain fell in recent days.
Extreme flooding like this is rare in New York State and severe weather usually afflicts the coast of the state where hurricanes periodically hit.
So far, there has been one death linked with flooding in Orange County.
The severe weather affected many other parts of the north east of the USA with reports of heavy rain also hitting Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies