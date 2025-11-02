Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon

The New York City Marathon made history on Sunday with a course record set in the women’s competition and the closest race ever on the men’s side, which was decided by a fraction of a second.
Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the women's race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds, while compatriot Benson Kipruto won the men's competition in 2:08.40 by edging Alexander Mutiso by three-hundredths of a second.
Friends and fans came out to cheer on their loved ones and celebrate.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
