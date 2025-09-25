Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns to court a week before he faces sentencing

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Via AP news wire
Thursday 25 September 2025 04:49 BST
US Sexual Misconduct Diddy
US Sexual Misconduct Diddy (2020 Invision)

Sean “Diddy” Combs returns to court Thursday for a hearing that could help decide how long the Grammy-winning producer will stay in prison.

Judge Arun Subramanian plans to listen to arguments from lawyers on points of law that could help him decide a sentence for the Bad Boy Records founder, who was convicted of prostitution-related charges in July.

Combs, 55, will have been jailed for nearly 13 months when he is sentenced Oct. 3.

His lawyers argued in court papers submitted this week that he should be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison. With credit for good behavior, that would mean he would be released immediately.

Prosecutors have suggested that they believe he should spend at least several more years behind bars, although they haven't submitted their sentencing recommendations to the judge yet.

The judge has signaled that he, too, is leaning toward a substantial amount of prison time, twice refusing to grant bail since the jury returned its verdict, citing Combs' history of violence.

Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have led to a life sentence, but convicted of arranging interstate travel for people engaged in prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged for paid sexual encounters between male sex workers and his girlfriends, some of whom testified about being beaten, kicked and choked by Combs.

