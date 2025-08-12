Jets' Justin Fields says his focus on his faith the past 6 months has helped him shake off criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Fields heard all the criticisms — and occasional kudos — that came his way from fans and media during his first four NFL seasons.

The New York Jets quarterback would let it affect him, too. It would even shape his own opinions about his play and abilities.

No more.

“I just let people be and let them speak,” Fields said after a joint practice with the Giants on Tuesday. “That’s not going to affect me whatsoever.”

But it used to, he acknowledged.

“I would say I just kind of got like this the past six months, to be honest with you,” Fields said.

It was a somewhat surprising revelation from Fields, given the ups and downs he has had during his NFL journey since being the 11th overall pick by Chicago out of Ohio State in 2021. He went from the hopeful franchise quarterback of the Bears to out the door after only three seasons, traded to Pittsburgh last year.

He started for an injured Russell Wilson and went 4-2 in six games for the Steelers before seeing the bench again in favor of the veteran — who's also now in New York, but with the Giants. During this past offseason, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets — who immediately labeled him their new starter.

Coach Aaron Glenn has regularly praised Fields' confidence and maturity, calling him “a mature man” Tuesday and adding that “the outside noise does not bother him.”

That, however, has been a process.

“A lot’s gone into that, to be honest,” Fields said. "I would say experiences, for sure. But also, I think my relationship with God. I don’t play for anybody’s approval. You guys are all going to have your opinion and I’m never going to take any of it personal. Like I said, it doesn’t matter. Y’all can have an opinion, y’all could say this and that, but at the end of the day, our lives aren't going to change.

“If I say something to y'all right now, the same thing’s going to happen. It doesn’t really affect life, it doesn't affect the way we live. So, if you look at it from that perspective, the bigger perspective, no matter what anybody says, it doesn’t matter at the end of the day. It has zero meaning to me, to anybody, and God controls everything that happens in this world.”

While the 26-year-old Fields didn't detail the events that triggered his religious re-awakening, he acknowledged that the Bible has been even more impactful than any playbook.

“Yeah, I mean, me really getting closer to God, like I said, my relationship, me reading the Bible every day,” he said. "And if I’m being real, there are some great lines and great wisdom that I didn’t even know of. So I’m low-key addicted to getting in my Bible each and every day just because I learn something new every day and I’m able to apply it in my everyday life.

“But, I mean, I was sleeping on reading the Bible earlier in my life and I wish I would have started earlier. So I encourage y’all to, you know, go read a little bit. Start in Proverbs and move on from there.”

When asked if he believes that will ultimately help him be successful, Fields didn't hesitate.

“I know it will,” he said. “I know it will, for sure.”

