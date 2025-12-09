Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Bronx man charged in shooting of New York Jets' Kris Boyd

A 20-year-old Bronx man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of New York Jets’ player Kris Boyd

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 December 2025 19:02 GMT
Jets Boyd Football
Jets Boyd Football (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Bronx man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of New York Jets' player Kris Boyd, police announced Tuesday.

The New York Police Department said Frederick Green, 20, was charged late Monday night. Police had revealed Monday that a “person of interest” was in custody but didn't name them. Green is likely to appear in court later Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if Green has an attorney. He also faces additional charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 in midtown Manhattan. He was hospitalized after the shooting but a few weeks later visited the Jets' facility, surprising teammates and attending a special teams meeting.

The Jets signed Boyd earlier this year but he was injured during a practice this summer and has not yet played for the team.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in