Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

National Board of Review to fete 'One Battle After Another'

After a string of wins Sunday the Golden Globes, “One Battle After Another” will take a victory lap Tuesday at the National Board of Review Awards

After a string of wins Sunday the Golden Globes, “One Battle After Another” will take a victory lap Tuesday at the National Board of Review Awards.

The annual untelevised New York gala, held at Cipriani 42nd Street, tends to draw a starry crowd despite the absence of television cameras inside. This year, its giving out a bushel of awards to Paul Thomas Anderson's revolutionary thriller, including best film, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, best director for Anderson, supporting actor for Benicio Del Toro and breakthrough performer for Chase Infiniti.

The NBRs will be hosted by Willie Geist. They come two days after “One Battle After Another” and “Hamnet” took top honors at the Golden Globes. Last year, the group of film enthusiasts awarded “Wicked” best film.

The Associated Press will be live from the NBRs red carpet beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern on YouTube.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in