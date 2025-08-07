Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mets to celebrate 60th anniversary of the Beatles' Shea Stadium concert with special night

Via AP news wire
Thursday 07 August 2025 17:50 BST
Guardians Mets Baseball
Guardians Mets Baseball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The New York Mets will honor the 60th anniversary of the Fab Four's performance at Shea Stadium when they host the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 15 for The Beatles Night at Citi Field.

The 1965 performance was a milestone because The Beatles became the first rock band to perform a major stadium concert. A 50-minute documentary entitled “The Beatles at Shea Stadium” captured the show. At the time, the multi-purpose stadium was home to the Mets and New York Jets.

The celebration begins with a performance by 1964 The Tribute in front of Shea Bridge at 6:15 p.m. ET. The first 15,000 fans to enter Citi Field will receive an exclusive Shea Stadium replica.

Celebrations continue throughout the night. The first pitch will be thrown by members of the gameday staff who worked the famous concert. After the game, fans can stay put for a special themed fireworks show.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

