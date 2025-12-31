Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NBA Christmas viewership hits 15-year high with 47M viewers. And social media numbers set records

The NBA announces its best Christmas Day viewership numbers in 15 years

The NBA saw its best Christmas Day viewership numbers in 15 years, the league announced Wednesday.

More than 47 million people in the U.S. watched at least some of the five-game slate on ABC and ESPN, which represents a 45% increase over last year. And there was an average of 5.5 million viewers for the games, up 4% from a year ago.

The Cleveland-New York game was the most-watched Christmas game ever that started at noon Eastern, with an average of 6.4 million viewers. The San Antonio-Oklahoma City game was the most-watched in the 2:30 p.m. Christmas timeslot since 2017 and the Dallas-Golden State game was the most-watched in the 5 p.m. timeslot since 2019.

Also, the league said it was the “most-viewed brand across social media” on Christmas, with its content generating 1.6 billion views. That's up 23% over Christmas 2024.

