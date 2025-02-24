3 people die after boat sinks in New York and rescuers search for a missing person
New York City Police say three people have died after a boat sank
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Three people died and two others were hospitalized after a boat sank in New York, sparking a search for a missing person by the U.S. Coast Guard.
One of the hospitalized people was in critical condition Monday morning, police said, a day after the speed boat took on water 5 miles (8 kilometers) southeast of Breezy Point, a neighborhood at the tip of Queens' Rockaway peninsula.
The other victim was in stable condition.
“The Coast Guard is still searching for the missing individual,” Sydney Phoenix, a Guard spokesperson, said Monday morning in an email to The Associated Press. “We currently have an aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City and the Coast Guard Cutter Chadwick” in the area.
Coast Guard rescue crews responded to assist the boaters on Sunday. The New York police and fire departments, New Jersey State Police and the Sandy Hook Pilots also participated in the search.