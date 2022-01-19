Man accused of fatal subway shove arraigned on murder charge

The man accused of pushing a woman to her death in a New York City subway station has been arraigned on a murder charge and ordered held without bail

The man accused of pushing a woman to her death in a New York City subway station was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

Simon Martial, 61, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was shoved in front of a subway train in the Times Square station on Saturday.

A mental fitness exam was ordered for Martial, who authorities said was on parole for a prior felony conviction at the time of the attack. His next court date is Feb. 23.

A vigil was held in Times Square on Tuesday night for Go, who was 40 years old and worked for the consulting firm Deloitte

A prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office said the office is seeking to determine whether the attack was motivated by racial bias against Go, who was Asian American

A request for comment was sent to New York County Defenders Services, which is representing Martial.

