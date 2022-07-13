Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Zealand's central bank lifts benchmark cash rate to 2.5%

New Zealand’s central bank has lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 2.5% as it attempts to curb inflation

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 July 2022 05:33
New Zealand Economy
New Zealand Economy
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 2.5% as it attempts to curb inflation.

It was the third time this year that the Central Bank of New Zealand has lifted the cash rate by 50 basis points, following hikes in April and May. There was also a quarter percentage point rise in February.

The bank has forecast that the rate will peak at 4% late next year.

It said in a statement that it “remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment.”

New Zealand's inflation is running at 6.9% and the unemployment rate is 3.2%.

Recommended

The bank manipulates interest rates to try to contain inflation to a target band between 1% and 3%.

The bank will next consider raising the cash rate at its meeting on Aug. 17.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in